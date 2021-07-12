Durham County Main Library Reopens July 20

Durham, NC — Durham County Library is absolutely thrilled to announce that Main Library in downtown Durham reopens its doors to the public on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. Located at 300 N. Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27701, the fully renovated, four-story building featuring an outdoor terrace and green roof, two maker spaces, public computers, space to work and learn, and a fabulous collection of books for all ages, was scheduled to open in April 2020. While the pandemic delayed the opening and isn’t something we’d planned for, here’s what we’re planning now: a public library in the heart of downtown Durham for all to enjoy.