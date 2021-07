The forthcoming CES 2022 event will host a record number of automotive industry exhibitors when it kicks off in January. The Consumer Technology Association, organizers of CES 2022, said the transportation and vehicle technology category “has already exceeded the final number of CES 2020 exhibitors and brands are continuing to sign up for the upcoming show.” So far, over 175 companies from the transportation and vehicle technology industry have committed to CES 2022, which represents a 12 percent increase from CES 2020. Some headlining exhibitors that have committed to the show so far include General Motors, Daimler AG, Fisker, Turing Auto and Waymo, among others.