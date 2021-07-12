Cancel
Springfield, MO

Drury makes inaugural sports hire

By SBJ Staff sbj@sbj.net
Springfield Business Journal
 18 days ago

Drury University's new men's rugby program leader is a first for the school. Bryan Bevel was chosen to launch men’s rugby, one of seven new sports programs announced by the university in the spring. A rugby fixture in Springfield since 1994, he serves as president of Springfield Rugby Football and the Queen City Chaos, according to a news release. He was inducted into the Springfield Rugby Football Club Hall of Fame in 2019 and has been a member of the Western United States Select Side, Pill Harriers RFC and the Old Coronado Rugby Club.

