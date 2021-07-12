Vintage waves roll through Arrowwood at Legacy of the Lakes Classic Boat Show

The first Wood Boat Show was held in 1982 with 23 wood boats and canoes on the docks of the Central Emporium in Arnold’s Park. The Wood Boat Show has grown from 1,000 onlookers at the first show to the current show boasting over 7,000 onlookers. In 2001, the Great Lakes Area and the Iowa Great Lakes Chapter lost Jerry Dyhrkopp, a.k.a. “Dr. Chris-Craft." To maintain his presence in the club, the chapters’ name was changed to the Jerry Dyhrkopp Iowa Great Lakes Chapter. Jerry learned wooden boats at Wilson Boat Works while he was in high school. The customer base that Jerry developed while working at Wilson’s followed him when he and his son, Steven opened Blue Water Restoration in 1991 in Milford, Iowa. His enjoyment of and superior restoration of wood boats lives on through the Jerry Dyhrkopp Iowa Great Lakes Chapter. The annual Wood Boat Show is held each summer in July and welcomes owners of all classic boats, whether wood, aluminum, steel or fiberglass.