Vintage waves roll through Arrowwood at Legacy of the Lakes Classic Boat Show

By Jared Rubado
Echo Press
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Legacy of the Lakes Classic Boat Show featured some of the area’s most impressive antique boats at Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center this past weekend. The festivities kicked off on Friday afternoon, July 9, with the “Chain of the Lakes Cruise” around Lake Darling. The captains then met for a social hour followed by live music into the night.

