The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Is Available For $20 Off Right Now

DEAL NEWS – One of my favorite iPhone case and accessory makers, Totallee, is currently running a 50% off sitewide sale. The company says the sale is to “make room in their warehouse for new iPhone 13 products.” The sale started yesterday, July 28th, and will run for the next two weeks. The promotion includes everything sitewide, from their super-thin iPhone cases and screen protectors to accessories like wireless chargers and a UV phone sanitizer. I reviewed their thin cases for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and they are fantastic minimalistic cases. I even purchased one when I upgraded to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. So if you are looking to try them out for yourself, now would be a perfect time. To take advantage of this big sitewide sale, you will need to enter the promo code “MAKEROOM” at checkout.