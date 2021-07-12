Cancel
WATCH: Jalen Washington's UNC Commitment Video

By Grant Hughes
Cover picture for the articleMonths before coaching his first game, North Carolina headman Hubert Davis is already well on his way to assuring that the Tar Heels' newest era of college basketball will rival the successes of its last. On Friday, Davis reeled in his first five-star recruit from Indiana center Jalen Washington. He joins four-star point guard Seth Trimble and three-star center Will Shaver to give UNC an early lead as the nation's No. 1 recruiting class.

