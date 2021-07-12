8 sentenced for counterfeit check scheme in Moultrie

Eight people have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a counterfeit check cashing scheme in Moultrie that caused a fraud loss of between $40,000 and $95,000. According to court documents, 34-year-old Fredner “Fresh” Reserve of Pennsylvania was the ringleader of a small organization of individuals who deposited counterfeit checks provided by Reserve into various banks between August and September 2019, sometimes immediately withdrawing cash. The checks were often deposited via ATM. The scheme was discovered when the vice president of Southwest Georgia Bank contacted the U.S. Secret Service on September 6, 2019, regarding fraudulent checks that were being deposited at SWGB. That same day, the investigating Secret Service Special Agent met with a Moultrie Police Department investigator to discuss whether a similar investigation involving Ameris Bank was part of the same conspiracy.