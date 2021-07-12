Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly Happy to Be Dating a Big Star Like Ben Affleck Who Isn’t ‘Competitive’ With Her

Cancel
From what fans have gleaned so far, it looks like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s rekindled romance is still going strong. The two megastars, who seemingly got back together following a secluded trip to Montana in May, have been taking their relationship step-by-step — even if those steps may feel more like leaps to some. But there’s one element of their newfound romance that seems like a huge part of what’s making their relationship work this time around, and it’s their ability to be equal, independent participants in their romantic partnership.

