Indiana Mother Missing for Weeks Last Known to be in Kalamazoo

By Lacy James
 18 days ago
An Indiana mother of two has been missing since the end of June and was last known to be in Kalamazoo Michigan. An Indiana woman has not been seen since the morning of Wednesday, June 30, 2021. 29-year-old Jamie Ohlmann dropped her two young sons off at her parent's home in Clarksville, Indiana. Her parents assumed she was dropping her children off before heading to work. It was the last time her friends and family heard from her. Her parents reported her missing the next day and Jamie is currently listed as a missing person in the state of Indiana.

