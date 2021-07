Signing another midfielder should be at the top of Arsenal’s list of priorities. With Granit Xhaka expected to leave, Dani Ceballos and Martin Ødegaard both back at Real Madrid, and Matteo Guendouzi out on loan, Arsenal are short even after the arrival of teenager Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht. Manuel Locatelli looks set to stay in Italy, so Arsenal should be considering alternatives. Manchester City are keen to sell Bernardo Silva to fund their own transfers but offers from abroad are unlikely given the financial climate. Mikel Arteta should take advantage of his City connection and convince the versatile Silva to move south.