Rumson, NJ

FOX BITES: More Wildlife Attacks On Jersey Shore, Police Warn

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 18 days ago
A fox attacked two people in Monmouth County over the weekend. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Two people reportedly have been attacked by a fox in Monmouth County, authorities said.

Rumson police are warning residents of wildlife attacks in their borough as well as surrounding towns.

The Rumson fox bites reportedly occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Piping Rock Park, police said.

A fox apparently latched onto one resident's show, but they were able to get away unharmed, police said.

Police said that a second person's leg was bitten and that resident was treated at a local hospital.

“Please be mindful in the area and keep animals and kids away from all wildlife,” Rumson police said in a statement. “If a fox looks sick or injured in anyway, please contact the Rumson Police Department immediately.

Earlier this summer, a 4-year-old girl was bitten by a fox in Ocean County. That fox later tested positive for rabies, health department officials said at the time.

The girl’s older brother saved the girl by pulling the fox off of her. At least two other people also were bitten by a fox last month in Jackson Township, according to the officials and news reports.

