Collection drive for children continues

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange Ora Tarlton of Laurinburg took time out of her day on Monday to drop off items for the toy drive being held at the Laurinburg Exchange. Donations will be collected through the month of July.

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Exchange began collecting new toys last Wednesday in an effort to assist the Live Like Madison organization present children battling cancer with those toys.

Items such as Barbies, stuffed animals, Legos and more will be accepted, however, all of them must be new and unopened.

“Our plan, as we are waiting on one toy chest to arrive, is to present these to Scotland Memorial Hospital this month and will continue to stock their chests with toys for the pediatric patients who are admitted,” said Laura Feedak. “We are filling them with any toys, specifically toys that will be a distraction to the patients.

“The toys do need to be new because of hospital protocol,” she added.

Ora Tarlton of Laurinburg was one of the first to contribute to the cause when she brought in coloring books and other activity items for the children on Monday.

“I hope they will like and enjoy these,” said Tarlton. “I wasn’t sure what to bring but I figured you can’t go wrong with coloring books.”

Toys can be dropped off at the Laurinburg Exchange office located in the Oaks Building on S. Main Street, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“This is a really worthwhile collection drive to participate in,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper. “We are hoping that, before the end of the month, we can fill at least one large box with new toys.”

All the items collected will be given to Live Like Madison organization’s “Madison’s Toy Chest,” which in turn will present them to officials at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte and with Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg at the end of July.

