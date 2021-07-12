Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurinburg, NC

Collection drive for children continues

By Laurinburg Exchange
Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kayKT_0auXyGu800
JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange Ora Tarlton of Laurinburg took time out of her day on Monday to drop off items for the toy drive being held at the Laurinburg Exchange. Donations will be collected through the month of July.

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Exchange began collecting new toys last Wednesday in an effort to assist the Live Like Madison organization present children battling cancer with those toys.

Items such as Barbies, stuffed animals, Legos and more will be accepted, however, all of them must be new and unopened.

“Our plan, as we are waiting on one toy chest to arrive, is to present these to Scotland Memorial Hospital this month and will continue to stock their chests with toys for the pediatric patients who are admitted,” said Laura Feedak. “We are filling them with any toys, specifically toys that will be a distraction to the patients.

“The toys do need to be new because of hospital protocol,” she added.

Ora Tarlton of Laurinburg was one of the first to contribute to the cause when she brought in coloring books and other activity items for the children on Monday.

“I hope they will like and enjoy these,” said Tarlton. “I wasn’t sure what to bring but I figured you can’t go wrong with coloring books.”

Toys can be dropped off at the Laurinburg Exchange office located in the Oaks Building on S. Main Street, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“This is a really worthwhile collection drive to participate in,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper. “We are hoping that, before the end of the month, we can fill at least one large box with new toys.”

All the items collected will be given to Live Like Madison organization’s “Madison’s Toy Chest,” which in turn will present them to officials at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte and with Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg at the end of July.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

Comments / 0

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg, NC
Society
City
Madison, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Cancer#Charity#The Laurinburg Exchange#Barbies#Legos#Live Like Madison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Donations wind upfor local toy drive

LAURINBURG — A trio of contributions for The Laurinburg Exchange’s community toy drive were made late in the week. C=Rachel Clark Ferguson, 11, and Laela Clark Ferguson, 10, of Laurinburg brought a donation on Wednesday, while Stephen Dickens of Laurinburg and Evelyn Allen of Laurel Hill each made their contributions on Thursday.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services here.
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

We hope unity and creativity transforms IEJ

If there were ever a time for creating partnerships, it might just be now. The former I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School sits vacant after the Scotland County Board of Education closed it, along with South Scotland Elementary School, as part of a consolidation effort that created South Johnson Elementary School.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Trio brings toysto the collection

LAURINBURG — The final week for the community toy drive to benefit Live Like Madison is underway, and two local folks contributed on Monday. Linda Bowen and Myra Bodenhamer, both from Laurinburg, stopped by The Laurinburg Exchange office on Monday morning to deliver toys. The Live Like Madison organization is...
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***. Through Aug. 31. — Partners in Ministry is holding a “Reaching Souls...
ReligionPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Putting inspiration to good use

I am a habitual “prayer.” It’s a habit I’m proud of, but most don’t understand. I start my day with a lengthy prayer, and end my day with another. I also pray while I’m driving, walking, mowing and I’ve even prayed during a conversation with someone else. One of my...
BasketballPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

They all took care of me

To begin with, I understand that I am assuredly going to be the recipient of light-hearted yet sarcastic comments about me not understanding that I am not a kid anymore. And I am OK with that. So email away, all of you armchair satirists; I can take it. I have...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Vendors still needed for John Blue Cotton Festival

LAURINBURG —While the John Blue Cotton Festival is still a few months away, organizers are on the lookout for potential vendors. According to Co-Chair Tish Patterson, while all vendor applications are being accepted, the board is hoping to bring more food-related vendors in for the Oct. 9 event. “We’ve already...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Total Women’s Outreach

Total Women’s Outreach held its ribbon-cutting on Tuesday afternoon in downtown Laurinburg with community leaders. The organization, which is lead by Essie Davis, says its sole purpose is to help others in the community and spread love. It was also mentioned that the group has already helped feed more than 500 families through its outreach.
Rockingham, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

What happened to the bear?

Back in the fifties, when I was just a lad, my family lived on Highway 74 west of Rockingham. Back then 74 was just a winding two lane road with a lot of hills to go over before you reached the Pee Dee River. The river was just a few miles down the road from where I lived. On each side of the river bridge there were two stores, one in Richmond Co. and the other in Anson Co. Both stores sold all types of merchandise and goods. Also, each store sold all types of fish that were caught in the nearby river; such as shad, mullet and catfish.
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

In appreciation

Kim Liles with the United Way of Scotland County visited The Laurinburg Exchange this week and presented Editor W. Curt Vincent with the 2021 Award of Appreciation for the publicity given by the newspaper over the past year.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — Norris Storage Buildings reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen a catalytic converter valued at $800. LAURINBURG — Auto Recycling reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone had stolen a catalytic converter. Vandalism. LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Institute reported to the...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Head: Rotary finances are in good shape

LAURINBURG — The local Rotary Club got an update on its financial health from Club Treasurer Carl Head on Tuesday, and the news was good, despite more than a year of reduced dues and meeting dates. “We’re in pretty good shape … a good financial position,” Head told the membership.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

WAGRAM — A resident of Bundy Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office over the weekend that unknown persons threw a brick through their glass door. The suspect opened the victim’s freezer but nothing was reported missing. Larceny. LAURINBURG —A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Sunday...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

‘Bubble Day’ in the park

Dozens of people were out at Hammond Park on Friday morning as the Scotland County Memorial Library presented its first “Bubble Day.” Children got to enjoy face-painting, balloon animals, learning to make bubble wands along with arts and crafts while being able to snack on snowcones.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

WAGRAM — A resident of Bundy Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office over the weekend that unknown persons threw a brick through their glass door. The suspect opened the victim’s freezer but nothing was reported missing. Larceny. LAURINBURG —A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Sunday...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***. Through Aug. 31. — Partners in Ministry is holding a “Reaching Souls...
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Safety Town sees increase of students

LAURINBURG — The United Way of Scotland County saw the highest number in years in participants during its Safety Town event. After not being able to put on the event for children in the community in 2020 due to the pandemic, the enrollment almost doubled, according to Director Coy Moody.

Comments / 0

Community Policy