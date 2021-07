Carole Radziwill made her way onto the reality TV scene in 2012, per IMDb. Though her stint on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was short-lived (six seasons, to be exact), she still made a lasting impact on viewers. Carole could hold her own and she was not afraid to go up against anyone. When she left the show in 2018, we were sad, but as they say, all good things must come to an end.