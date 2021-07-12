Napa County Considering Adding a Water Dropping helicopter
Napa County officials are mulling over buying another water-dropping helicopter to help fight wildfires. A potential purchase will be discussed at tomorrow’s county board meeting. Officials will think about putting out a bid for a helicopter that would serve the county for the rest of the fire season. The price could be anywhere from one-point-eight-million dollars to nearly three-million dollars. Cal Fire recently based a former U.S Army helicopter retrofitted to hold water at the Napa County Airport, but it can be called out to other counties in the region.www.ksro.com
