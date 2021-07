While David W. Mullins was a student at the university, he worked in the University Library when was in Vol Walker Hall. His time there led him to champion the construction of a larger research library when he became president in the 1960s. The university contracted with Wittenberg, Delony & Davidson of Little Rock for the design of the new library, which would have open stacks, a reading room, a central reference area with card catalogs, a special collections area, an audio-visual section, and a technical services area. Also traditional for the time period, the library included "reading & smoking" rooms on the first and second levels.