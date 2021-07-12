Fire Near Ukiah Sawmill Contained, 5 to 10 Acres.
A fire next to a Ukiah sawmill was quickly contained to 5 to 10 acres this past Saturday. It started on the 2900 block of North State Street next to Mendocino Forest Products around 3:50 PM. The fire prompted responses from several fire crews, including a tanker and helicopter. It was contained within a couple of hours with some logs at the timber yard burnt and potentially some machinery. The cause of the fire remains unknown.www.ksro.com
