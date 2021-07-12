Cancel
Trump lawyers Sidney Powell, Lin Wood face punishment in Michigan over voter-fraud lawsuit

By Alex Swoyer
Washington Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePro-Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood told a federal judge Monday they shouldn’t be punished for their lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results in Michigan.  Judge Linda V. Parker, an Obama appointee, for the Eastern District of Michigan held a more than four-hour hearing, quizzing a group of lawyers who represented claims of election fraud about their expert witnesses and what knowledge and involvement they had in challenging Michigan’s results in favor of President Biden.

