Trump lawyers Sidney Powell, Lin Wood face punishment in Michigan over voter-fraud lawsuit

Do not come into the City of Detroit and start shit, because you will live to regret it. Team Kraken is learning that lesson the hard way in its bid to avoid sanctions from US District Judge Linda Parker. After a disastrous hearing on July 12 in which the court demanded to know how so many facially bogus affidavits wound up attached to the nonsensical complaint, the parties returned to their respective corners to file briefs explaining why the plaintiffs’ lawyers should or should not be sanctioned.