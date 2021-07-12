Cancel
Fidelity Digital Assets plans big headcount boost in response to institutional interest in crypto

By MK Manoylov
theblockcrypto.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFidelity Digital Assets, the crypto-focused arm of the asset manager Fidelity, plans on hiring as many as 100 employees to bolster cryptocurrency projects in response to institutional demand in crypto, reports Bloomberg. Fidelity Digital Assets president Tom Jessop told Bloomberg that the firm intends on hiring employees in its Dublin,...

