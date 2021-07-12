Philly Chicken Restaurant Opening South Jersey Digs With Drive-Thru

Chicken sandwich from Freebyrd Foodie. Photo Credit: @FrankfordFoodie via Instagram

A chicken joint with locations in Philadelphia and Washington D.C. is coming to New Jersey.

Freebyrd Chicken will be opening at 2 S White Horse Pike in Stratford, its website says.

The new digs will feature a drive-thru, walk-up ordering, a drive-thru line for online orders and online delivery.

The Stratford menu will feature grilled and crispy sandwiches, classic and spicy tenders, fresh chopped salads, wings and shakes.

According to its website, Freebyrd uses only locally sourced and responsibly raised chicken, and makes all sauces daily.

No word yet on an opening date.

