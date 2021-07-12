Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mark Hoppus Gives An Update On His Dire Health Situation

By Lillian Gao
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blink-182 singer Mark Hoppus shocked fans with the reveal in late June through Instagram and Twitter that he had been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer since March. "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this," the musical icon wrote.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hoppus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Transplants#Cancer Treatment#Acnh#Baby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CancerSELF

Mark Hoppus Revealed More Details About His Stage IV Cancer Diagnosis

Mark Hoppus, frontman and bassist for the band Blink-182, revealed last month that he had been undergoing chemotherapy for three months. And in a live video this week, Hoppus, 49, shared more details about his diagnosis, the type of cancer he's dealing with, and how chemotherapy has been going. In...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

NeNe Leakes gives update on husband’s health

NeNe Leakes’ husband is home from the hospital after undergoing cancer treatment last month. The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star revealed in June that her spouse Gregg Leakes — who was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018 but went into remission — had been battling the disease again and on Thursday, July 29, she pulled out of a planned appearance hosting “The Talk” as she’d received the happy news her partner was being discharged from the medical facility.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Tom DeLonge shares update on Mark Hoppus’ cancer battle

Tom Delonge has taken to social media to share an update on his pal and former Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus amid his battle with lymphatic cancer. Taking to Instagram, Delonge shared that Hoppus’ chemotherapy has been successful in getting rid of cancer, though noted he still has “more chemo to do”.
Diseases & TreatmentsHuffingtonPost

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Shares ‘Best Possible News’ On His Stage 4 Lymphoma

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus shared some good news with fans Monday, writing on Twitter that the chemotherapy he’s been undergoing for lymphoma seems to be working. “Scans indicate that the chemo is working!” Hoppus wrote. “I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news. I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting.”
CancerPosted by
The Press

Mark Hoppus has stage 4 lymphoma

Mark Hoppus is battling an aggressive form of lymphoma. The Blink-182 star revealed last month he’s undergoing chemotherapy for cancer and he’s now shared further details about his illness, including the fact his blood is “trying to kill” him and he’s been diagnosed with a stage four form of the disease.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
E! News

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Says He Has Stage 4 Lymphoma Cancer in Detailed Health Update

Watch: Is Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker's Biggest Fan?. Blink-182's Mark Hoppus is opening up about his cancer diagnosis. The lead vocalist of the rock band, who announced he was battling cancer in late June, recently shared an update about his health during a Twitch livestream. When answering fan questions, he revealed that he has stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
CancerPopculture

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Shares Optimistic Health Update Amid Cancer Treatment

Mark Hoppus has an optimistic update for fans as he undergoes chemotherapy amid his Stage 4 cancer diagnosis. The former Blink-182 frontman shared a progress report Monday on Twitter, saying that the treatment was "working," despite still having months of chemo to go. "Scans indicate that the chemo is working!" Hoppus wrote, calling the latest results the "best possible news."
Cancerhotnewhiphop.com

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Updates Fans On Cancer Progress: "Chemo Is Working"

Mark Hoppus, frontman for Blink-182, updated fans on his battle with cancer, Monday, saying that the chemo is working. Hoppus provided a positive outlook in a statement on his social media pages. "Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it's the best...

Comments / 0

Community Policy