Mark Hoppus Gives An Update On His Dire Health Situation
Blink-182 singer Mark Hoppus shocked fans with the reveal in late June through Instagram and Twitter that he had been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer since March. "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this," the musical icon wrote.www.nickiswift.com
