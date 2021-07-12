Mark Hoppus Gives An Update On His Dire Health Situation

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus shared some good news with fans Monday, writing on Twitter that the chemotherapy he’s been undergoing for lymphoma seems to be working. “Scans indicate that the chemo is working!” Hoppus wrote. “I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news. I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting.”