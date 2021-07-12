Cancel
Kansas State

KDHE: Latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas

JC Post
JC Post
 18 days ago
TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas increased by 672 to a total of 321,109, the state health department reported Monday afternoon. The state reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5188.

Gov. updates COVID-19 guidance for school districts

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced a new, updated summary document created from recommendations in KSDE’s Navigating Change: Kansas' Guide to Learning and School Safety Operations as a reference guide and tool for schools ahead of the start of classes. The document continues the state’s practice of mirroring guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Delta variant fills Kansas hospital beds with COVID patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A COVID-19 surge in Kansas fueled by the faster-spreading delta variant is filling up hospital beds in some areas. Four times as many patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized this week as were hospitalized in early June, according to a survey from the Kansas Hospital Association. Hospitals said they’re dealing with a regular load of non-COVID patients as delta variant cases surge — unlike last fall and winter, when new COVID-19 case numbers hit record highs.
Governor: I’m as frustrated as any other vaccinated Kansan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced that she’s imposing a mask mandate for Kansas state government workers and visitors to state buildings in the wake of a “self-inflicted” surge in new COVID-19 cases fueled by the faster-spreading delta variant. Kelly’s announcement came after a central Kansas...
CDC team: New delta variant dangers emerge

KANSAS CITY (AP) —New evidence showing the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and may be more dangerous than other versions has prompted U.S. health officials to consider changing advice on how the nation fights the coronavirus, internal documents show. Recommending masks for everyone and requiring vaccines for doctors...
Rep. Mann against mandates, even though he is vaccinated

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a new safety mandate for federal employees and contractors who work on-site at government facilities. Employees are to attest that they have been vaccinated, or agree to wear masks at all times and submit to regular screening for COVID-19. Kansas First District Congressman Tracey Mann does not support the idea.
4 deaths and 146 new COVID-19 cases in Riley County

(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 28, 2021) Four individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away. A fully vaccinated 98-year-old female tested positive for COVIID-19 on 7/19/2021 at Via Christi Village and passed away on 7/26/2021. A fully vaccinated 92-year-old female tested positive for COVIID-19 on 7/15/2021 at Via...
Health Director releases COVID-19 update

As the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to become the predominant strain of the virus (over 80% of the cases in July), the CDC has come out with an updated list of recommendations to keep people safe and healthy. First, the best way to protect yourself and your...
🎥 Gov. Kelly issues new mask rules for state employees

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the state’s response to the Delta Variant and the CDC's updated guidance that says even vaccinated people should return to wearing masks indoors. She said that starting Monday, state employees will be required to wear masks at work...
K-State announces mask mandate on all campuses

MANHATTAN —Effective Monday, Aug. 2, Kansas State University will require that everyone must wear masks while indoors on university property, unless alone in their own private offices or workspaces, according to a media release from the university. New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that fully...
Inmate walked away from Wichita work release facility

TOPEKA, Kansas. – Minimum-custody inmate Eljay Reinhardt has been placed on escape status after he walked away from Wichita Work Release Facility (WWRF) at approximately 11:45 p.m. Friday. Reinhart, a 40-year-old Male, was reported missing when the offender did not report for work. Reinhart was last seen wearing blue jeans,...
National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning

Washington-Marshall-Nemaha-Brown-Cloud-Clay-Riley- Pottawatomie-Jackson-Jefferson-Ottawa-Dickinson-Geary-Morris- Wabaunsee-Shawnee-Douglas-Lyon-Osage-Franklin-Coffey-Anderson- Including the cities of Belleville, Washington, Hanover, Clifton, Linn, Greenleaf, Marysville, Blue Rapids, Frankfort, Sabetha, Seneca, Hiawatha, Horton, Concordia, Clay Center, Manhattan, Wamego, St. Marys, Holton, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Perry, McLouth, Grantville, Meriden, Nortonville, Minneapolis, Bennington, Abilene, Herington, Junction City, Council Grove, Alma, Eskridge, Maple Hill, Alta Vista, McFarland, Harveyville, Paxico, Topeka, Lawrence, Emporia, Osage City, Carbondale, Lyndon, Burlingame, Overbrook, Ottawa, Burlington, Lebo, and Garnett 235 PM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT.
Fort Riley implements indoor mask requirement

In compliance with CDC and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) guidance, the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will immediately reinstate mask wearing on Fort Riley while in indoor settings for everyone, military and civilian, vaccinated or unvaccinated. View the Community letter from the Commanding General and Division Command Sergeant Major at https://home.army.mil/.../all.../coronavirus-information.
Fire Chief: Dog alerts family to fire at Kan. home

HUTCHINSON— A dog alerted a Kansas family to a fire early Friday in Hutchinson. Just after 3:30 a.m. fire crews responded to a home at 826 E 7th Street for a residential fire, according to Fire Chief Steven Beer. Smoke was showing from the roof eaves on a small single-story...
Indictment: Kan. construction firm skipped payroll taxes

WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury indicted a Kansas man on 17 counts of failure to pay over payroll taxes, according to the United State's Attorney's office. According to court documents, Jesus Perez-Aguayo, 38, served as owner, operator, and president of two companies, JLP Construction and JP Remodeling. Between 2015 and 2019.
Salina public schools to require masks beginning Wednesday

SALINA —The USD 305 Board of Education wants students and employees safe and in school. To that end, the board decided Tuesday night that masks will be required for all students, employees, and visitors in USD 305 buildings beginning Wednesday. That's the word in a notice from USD 305 Superintendent Linn Exline.

