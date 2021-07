St. Louis County Executive Sam Page held a press conference on Monday, July 19, to encourage students and parents to take advantage of the annual back-to-school immunization program, which now includes free COVID-19 vaccines. From now until Sept. 17, the program will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free COVID shots are available for any student 12 years and older. Parents and guardians can also receive the shot for free. For locations and additional information, visit the Vaccination Information page on St. Louis County's website.