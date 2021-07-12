Inside Carissa Moore's Marriage To Luke Untermann

Surf star Carissa Moore is set to compete in the 2021 Olympics and she has been perfecting her craft for years, according to a July 2018 Red Bull interview. Born in Honolulu, Moore's dad taught her how to surf in Waikiki's pristine waters. "He wanted to find a way to keep me home. If I fell in love with the ocean, I wouldn't move very far," she said at the time. Her dad reportedly drove her to the beach before and after school and their bonding activity turned competitive when she was 12. She told him she wanted to be "the best in the world." Her hard work paid off when she was a senior in high school, as she earned a spot on the Championship Tour surfing with the world's top 17 female surfers.