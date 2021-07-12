The Real Reason Lala Kent Stopped Drinking Alcohol

Same, same but different. That's the vibe for the upcoming season of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, at least judging by what Lala Kent has to say. The 30-year-old reality star just wrapped filming on the hit series' delayed ninth season, the first to shoot since a wave of cast firings and exits nearly cut the ensemble in half. The production company and network jointly let go of original stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute last summer, after past racist actions against former castmate Faith Stowers came to light amid the surge of the Black Lives Matter movement. New additions Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni also got the boot due to old, racially insensitive social media posts, and not long after Jax Taylor, his wife, Brittany Cartwright, and Dayna Kathan all announced they were out, too.