Seven Auburn players were named to preseason watch lists for 13 different national college football awards over the last 12 days as the 2021 season inches closer and closer. Leading the way among preseason nominees was running back Tank Bigsby, who landed on four different watch lists. The sophomore, who last week picked up preseason first-team All-SEC honors, was named to the watch lists for the Doak Walker Award for nation’s top running back, the Hornung Award for nation’s most versatile player, Walter Camp Award for player of the year and Maxwell Award for player of the year. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list.