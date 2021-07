The Ripple price renews the bullish trend after testing the support level of $0.69 since the European session. XRP/USD is seen following an upward trend after plunging under $0.70 to test support at $0.69 a few hours ago. The sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has on several occasions since the month of July, been purged from the upper boundary of the channel. However, the monthly high traded at $0.79 marked the end of the bullish action towards $1.00 and paved the way for losses under $0.70.