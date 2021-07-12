Shakopee Friends of the Library host summer book sale next month

The Shakopee Friends of the Library summer book sale is slated for next month. The event raises money to sponsor library prgrams and events not funded by the city of Shakopee or Scott County. Volunteer positions are available and donations for the book sale are needed. You can drop donations off at the Shakopee Library, 235 Lewis St., through Aug. 4. Organizers ask that no dictionaries, encyclopedias, or Reader’s Digest Condensed are donated.