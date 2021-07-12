Cancel
Analyzing ContextLogic's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) saw some unusual options activity on Monday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $10.98. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

