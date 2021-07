My perception is that ACCN, though perhaps not as “established” and/or “polished” as SECN, seems more diverse in its content when I happen to tune in occasionally. SECN is VERY FREQUENTLY donning the houndstooth vestments, lighting the Crimson candles, and tithing to Tuscaloosa. I’m sure every move they make is driven by ratings and the almighty dolla, but it sure seems their gravy train is conspicuously narrow in scope.