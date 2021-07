The Baltimore Orioles will battle the Kansas City Royals at the Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 8:10 PM EDT. The Orioles are 3-7 in their last 10 games this season. Baltimore was swept by the White Sox in its previous series, ending the last match with a score of 5-7. The team delivered 5 runs, 5 hits, and 5 RBIs in the game. Austin Hays homered in the 1st inning and earned the first point. The final point was made by Pedro Severino on the 10th. The Orioles are 5th in the AL East standings with a record of 28-61.