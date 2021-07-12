Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Costco Is Selling The Ultimate Summer Dessert & It Weighs Almost 4 Pounds

By Justina Huddleston
Posted by 
SheKnows
SheKnows
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a million times: Costco’s bakery section has some of the best tasting desserts we’ve ever had. From their innovative Boba Pineapple Cake to their Caramel Macchiato Cups, we can always count on Costco for a sweet treat, especially one that feeds a crowd. Well, Costco has done it again. Their seasonal key lime pie is back in stores, and we can’t wait to take a bite.

www.sheknows.com

Comments / 1

SheKnows

SheKnows

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Instacart#Strawberries#Chocolate#Food Drink#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Costco
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Food & DrinksPopculture

Kraft's Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream Sells out Almost Immediately

It turns out that plenty of people are eager to enjoy their favorite childhood food in a cooled-down form. When the much-buzzed-about Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream went on sale on Wednesday, July 14, which is National Macaroni & Cheese Day, it sold out within hours on both the Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream site and in their scoop shops in New York, California, New Jersey, and Texas.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Mac & Cheese: What To Know Before Ordering

Whether you love or loathe Chick-fil-A's politics, there's no denying the tastiness of the chain's chicken sandwich and related poultry-based menu items. The fact that their waffle fries are unlike anyone else's is icing on the proverbial cake. Known originally (and still primarily) for its chicken sandwich, the menu now...
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Ohanaeatz

4 Local Dessert Spots To Try This Summer

While shave ice and malasadas are synonymous with classic Hawaiian desserts, these four locally-owned spots are dishing out a different kind of icy confection. From home-based to plant-based, these treats will cool you off while pleasing your palate any day of the week.
ShoppingPosted by
SheKnows

Costco Is Already Selling Cute Fall Decor & It’s Under $10

Summar may be in full swing, but Fall is right around the corner — and it’s never too early to start stocking up on your favorite fall-themed home decor items. Seriously, who can resist a pumpkin spice candle? Costco, of course, is our go-to for nicely priced home accessories, from fire pits to beautiful potted plants, and even this serving caddy. So of course, we’re loving their latest: seasonal throw pillows. These adorable fall-themed pillows are not only stylish and festive, but they’re also a steal at just $9.99 each.
Traverse City, MIToledo Blade

Summer without cherries is the pits; fruit not just for desserts

There are few things that capture the essence of a season like cherries with summer. Sweet, tart, plump, and juicy, cherries are more like candy that grows on trees than fruit. And while cherries are a summery treat anywhere, they’re even better around here, just around the corner from the tart cherry capital of the world: Traverse City, Mich.
RecipesPosted by
Salon

Cheesecake is the best summer dessert. Here's why

The way to my heart is through all things doughy: bread, pie, and biscuits. But I've baked a lot more cheesecakes since meeting my husband, because they are his favorite dessert. The way to his heart is through creamy custards, preferably with a tart hint of tang — add a cookie crust, and he's done for. I've been experimenting more with cheesecakes ever since learning this, and along the way I fell in love by proxy. (And since cheesecakes are really custard in a crust — they sound a bit like a pie to me! #teamcheesepie.) In the most recent episode of Bake It Up a Notch, I dived deep into cheesecakes and shared a ton of recipes, as we head into my favorite season to make them. While I bake cheesecakes of all flavors year-round, they truly are a perfect summer dessert. Here are three delicious reasons that may convince you I'm right.
RestaurantsPosted by
POPSUGAR

This Apple Pie à la Mode Hack From McDonald's Is the Ultimate Easy Dessert

It's officially Hot Girl Summer, and with these toasty temps, you're gonna want some Hot Girl Sweets to keep you cool during these scorching months. Personally, I use summer as an excuse to eat ice cream every single day, so when I found this amazing TikTok hack that combines McDonald's apple pies with a vanilla sundae, I was obviously intrigued. I've had McDonald's ice cream, and I've had its apple pie, but until now, I was never compelled to put them together. In hindsight, I feel like it was a shame to ever eat one without the other, but luckily, this TikTok brought to my life the easiest (and cheapest!) apple pie à la mode I've ever had.
RecipesFood52

The Only Summer Dessert I'll Turn the Oven on For

When dreaming of Italy, which happens far more often nowadays, I find myself trying to recreate past trips through recipe development. We all know food is a virtual transport to past times in our lives, so when I can create a dish that resembles the look, feel, and flavor of something enjoyed abroad, memories of happy adventures flood my mind. It’s almost as good as returning to my beloved homeland.
RecipesSimply Recipes

15 Dessert Recipes Packed with Fresh Summer Fruit

The warm days of summer signals ripe peaches, brightly colored berries, and other gorgeous fruits of the season. Stone fruits, like nectarines, apricots, peaches and plums ripen throughout the season. Cherries, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and berries of all type brighten farmers market tables. Watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe, and melons of all varieties carry us through the late season. And certain citrus, like lemons and limes have their second season in summer.
Grocery & SupermaketTODAY.com

Make the most of summer fruit with peach, blueberry and strawberry desserts

A few years ago, I moved to the Pacific Northwest, and it really opened up my eyes to eating things in season. One of my favorite things to do here is to hit up a farmers market during the weekend. Growing up as a kid in New York, I was very used to going to supermarkets and buying anything I wanted at any time. I think a lot of us are still used to that, especially those of us growing up in the inner cities. But summertime produce is a thing to behold if you're wandering the stands at the market; you can feel like you've stumbled on a gold mine.

Comments / 1

Community Policy