S Pen Pro finally nearing release, some features will only be available on flagships like Z Fold 3

By Anam Hamid
Phone Arena
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S Pen Pro, which was unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in January and has yet to go on sale, will likely be released alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. This has been implied by an FCC filing that was first reported on by SamMobile. At the time of unveiling, Samsung had only revealed a few details about the stylus such as Bluetooth and air gestures support.

Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not be an ‘Ultra’ phone, but that’s the right move

Ever since Samsung introduced the idea of a foldable phone, opinions from consumers and media have been divided on the product category. Some believe foldables are the future, while others think it’s an overpriced gimmick. I’ve been firmly in the former camp since day one. In fact, I’m so hardcore about foldables I paid $800 above retail price to import the original Galaxy Fold during its first week of launch when the device was only available in South Korea. I paid a similar markup for the first Huawei Mate X when that phone was in short supply.
Technologygsmarena.com

Honor Magic3 and 3 Pro pricing revealed along with some key features

Honor has already confirmed the announcement date for its upcoming flagship duo - the Magic3 and 3 Pro and it's going to be on August 12. We also have a pretty good idea of some of the hardware the two phones would offer thanks to previous leaks and rumors but this one seems to be the most comprehensive yet.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Samsung's Unpacked event teaser leaks, but Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date up in the air

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Galaxy Z Fold 3 event invitation where the rumored August 11 date prominently appeared, now it's time for the video format of the invitation to pop up. Unearthed by Ishan Agarwal for MySmartPrice, the teaser video depicts what seems to be a bendy device and Samsung's official slogan for the event will apparently be "Get Ready to Unfold," so where there's smoke, there's probably Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 fire indeed.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Samsung may launch a "Note Pack" case for storing S Pen Fold Edition

More details are trickling in regarding Samsung's next foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Yesterday, a South Korean source and two industry insiders suggested that the phone's under-display camera will be nowhere near as good as conventional front shooters, which was to be expected, given that it's a new tech. And now, leaker Ishan Agarwal has got some scoop on the handset's stylus.
ElectronicsTom's Guide

OnePlus Buds Pro release date, price, specs and features

OnePlus has formally unveiled the OnePlus Buds Pro, after sort-of letting the wireless earbuds slip as part of a testing program. As previously reported, the Buds Pro represent a big step up from the original OnePlus Buds, sporting active noise cancellation (ANC) and Warp Charge support. Revealed alongside the OnePlus...
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

iOS 14.7 Is Available to Download With Some New Features

IOS 14.7 is now available to download, and updates include support for the MagSafe battery pack. Apple released the software update on Monday with a few minor additions, according to 9to5Mac. These include the option to merge two Apple Cards into one account with a shared credit limit, an updated way to manage your HomePod timers in the Home app, and a new filter option in Podcasts that allows you to customize which podcasts you see.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be Samsung’s most durable foldable phone yet

When foldable phones first hit the market, Samsung had to quickly recall some of the models sent out to reviewers. This is because of the build quality of the phones in which they weren’t as durable as many would have liked, especially for a phone that costs $2,000. Samsung has made improvements over time, and the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be its best iteration yet.
Cell Phonesdvrplayground.com

Features Uniquely Available only on Pixel Devices Amongst Android Phones

The Google Pixel mobile phone series did not really attract imagination or attract that kind of sales like its big-name Android competitors, but Google did first introduce Android features into its Pixel series. These are some of the largest Pixel exclusive products that make it easier for people to buy, and there are obvious benefits of using the new Android software earlier than others. Use Google Assistant to control your calls The Pixel’s call control feature takes advantage of the intelligence of Google Assistant, which will answer calls on your behalf if you wish. After the call is filtered, the caller will hear a message from Google Assistant asking who the caller is and the reason for the call. If the caller does not hang up, the message will be forwarded to you in the transcript.
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s under-display camera may be super-low resolution

We have already heard some pretty bad news about the under-display camera in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, with reports that the camera will be very obvious, with reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe saying the camera will be “easy to see, more obvious than hole” while Max Weinbach agrees, saying “Don’t be excited about Fold3 under-display camera.”
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked confirmed for August 11 – expect the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and more

Samsung has confirmed the date for its next Galaxy Unpacked event and, unsurprisingly, it’s the same as the majority of insiders were predicting: Wednesday August 11. The date was actually confirmed via Morse code yesterday for the handful of people who will routinely consult Bixby for such matters, but Samsung’s invitation makes it much clearer. Here it is in full:
Cell PhonesSamMobile

New Galaxy Z Fold 3 leak suggests its most fancy feature is straight out of 2010

Samsung may have planned a nice big unveiling for its new foldables next month, but the company probably won’t have anything new or interesting to tell anyone who has been following all the leaks and rumors surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. And it’s not over just yet. The complete spec sheets for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been listed by a Korean channel on YouTube, and it’s pretty exciting stuff… but there’s a catch.
TechnologyANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Galaxy Tab S8 series to have Ultra model but no AMD-based Exynos chip

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, subject to a number of models, which could include an S8+ and an Ultra version, has been in the rumors for long. Not that the tablet may make it to the scheduled Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event next month, it is nonetheless an intriguing device slated for debut soon. From what we have learned through rumors lately, the Galaxy Tab S8 is going to be powered by the next Snapdragon flagship processor and will feature a massive capacity battery.

