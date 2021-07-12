S Pen Pro finally nearing release, some features will only be available on flagships like Z Fold 3

The Google Pixel mobile phone series did not really attract imagination or attract that kind of sales like its big-name Android competitors, but Google did first introduce Android features into its Pixel series. These are some of the largest Pixel exclusive products that make it easier for people to buy, and there are obvious benefits of using the new Android software earlier than others. Use Google Assistant to control your calls The Pixel’s call control feature takes advantage of the intelligence of Google Assistant, which will answer calls on your behalf if you wish. After the call is filtered, the caller will hear a message from Google Assistant asking who the caller is and the reason for the call. If the caller does not hang up, the message will be forwarded to you in the transcript.