S Pen Pro finally nearing release, some features will only be available on flagships like Z Fold 3
The S Pen Pro, which was unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in January and has yet to go on sale, will likely be released alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. This has been implied by an FCC filing that was first reported on by SamMobile. At the time of unveiling, Samsung had only revealed a few details about the stylus such as Bluetooth and air gestures support.www.phonearena.com
