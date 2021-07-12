Dr Disrespect explains why Blackout was a “better game” than Warzone
Popular Youtuber Dr Disrespect has given his thoughts on Call of Duty Blackout, explaining why it’s a much better game than Warzone. Dr Disrespect is certainly very familiar with the competitive world of Warzone, but the streamer hasn’t always been the title’s biggest fan. After calling out the game’s solo mode as the “worst solo BR”, the two-time champ has finally weighed in on which CoD BR title he prefers.www.dexerto.com
