Dr Disrespect explains why Blackout was a “better game” than Warzone

Watch Dogs Legion’s first DLC brings back old characters in a shorter and better adventure than the main game. I was a big fan of Watch Dogs 2 and even a bit of Watch Dogs 1 defender. But I was so disappointed by Legion, the third game in the franchise released last year. It looked nice and had some cool ideas, letting you recruit any NPC you saw walking around on the street. But it was plagued with bugs and even when it worked it often felt empty and soulless, with a narrative that left me bored most of the time. So I wasn’t expecting much from its first DLC, Bloodline, released earlier this month. But surprisingly, this new expansion fixes a lot of what Legion got wrong and ends up being a much, much better game as a result.