Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Hot Fuzz besties Simon Pegg and Nick Frost cuddle in an adorable reunion

By Adam Bloodworth
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 18 days ago

Hot Fuzz fans, prepare to have your heart melted: Nick Frost and Simon Pegg have reunited.

Nick Frost shared an adorable photo of the two actors cuddling on his Instagram page and captioned it: "We only had 40 minutes together but we cuddled for 30 of them. Gosh it was nice."

The pair haven't worked together since 2013's The World's End, the third and final installation of their Cornetto trilogy which began with 2004's Shaun of the Dead and also included 2007 action comedy Hot Fuzz.

Last year, the duo collaborated on Amazon series Truth Seekers, about a group of British paranormal investigators, which marked the first time Pegg and Frost had been together on the small screen in over 20 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T3Zaf_0auXwCIo00
Hot Fuzz is part of Edgar Wright's Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy ( Image: COPYRIGHT UNKNOWN)

The duo rose to fame through British sitcom Spaced, which was written by Simon Pegg and starred Nick Frost and ran on 1999 to 2001.

The duo were last seen on screen together in an amusing video posted on their shared YouTube account in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Entitled 'The Plan,' the video was a light-hearted pretend "public service announcement," jokingly claiming to lay out a plan for how to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

It plays on how the characters dealt with the zombie apocalypse in the duo's cult classic, Shaun of the Dead, and in it Simon says: "Remember what happened last time..."

"If you can, stay at home, have a cup of tea, and wait for all of this to blow over," he continues.

"Above all, don't be a t**t about things, we're all in this together. Don't be selfish, look after each other, give someone a call if you think they might be lonely."

Simon then asks how Nick is feeling and he responds: "I'm running out of toilet paper, have you got any?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQkuw_0auXwCIo00
Nick and Simon appeared together for a coronavirus video ( Image: Stolen Picture/Youtube)

Last year Simon Pegg also hinted at the possibility of a Hot Fuzz sequel.

”I think it's the one film out of those three movies that lends itself to a sequel, in that, those kind of buddy-cop action movies were often sequelised," he told Movieweb.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VtSqC_0auXwCIo00
Simon Pegg and Nick Frost in 2013 ( Image: Getty)

He added: ”We already joked about having a 'Crocodile Dundee' reversal of it being Danny in the city... The hypothetical sequel would be Danny and Angel in the big city together."

In the original movie Simon played a policeman called Nicholas Angel who is promoted and transferred from London to a small town called Sanford.

Nick played eager younger policeman Danny Butterman who worked in the village, and the duo attempted to uncover the truth behind a series of killings.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

379K+
Followers
79K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Frost
Person
Simon Pegg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simon Says#Hot Fuzz#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Nick Cannon Shares Adorable New Photo Of Newborn Son Zen Scott Cannon — See Pic

Besides the lovely photo, Nick Cannon also has a hilarious and cute nickname for his son: ‘Z chillin.’. Nick Cannon, 40, took to his Instagram Stories to share a fresh photo of his newborn son Zen Scott on Monday July 19. He came up with a clever play on his name, calling him “Zen.” Nick shared an adorable photo of the newborn lied down on a white blanket and taking a nap. You can CHECK OUT PHOTOS HERE, but it also looks like the Wild ‘N Out host had some fun before taking the sweet photo of his son.
Celebritiespahomepage.com

Watch: Adorable baby lights up at Simone Biles cardboard cutout

When you’re in the presence of greatness, you just know. And for one adorable baby, it didn’t matter that greatness was actually just a cardboard cutout. On Sunday, TikTok user Anna Matthew posted a clip of her child riding in a shopping cart at the supermarket, smiling — seemingly in awe — at a cheery Simone Biles cardboard cutout atop a display.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Family Feud’: Original Host Richard Dawson Eventually Married a Contestant from the Show

“Family Feud” is one of the most iconic game shows of all time. Starting in 1976, the long-running show is in the conversation with the likes of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.” And like these other iconic game shows, “Family Feud” has a history of different hosts. The first host, however, did more than just run the game. He landed himself a wife.

Comments / 0

Community Policy