Hot Fuzz besties Simon Pegg and Nick Frost cuddle in an adorable reunion

Hot Fuzz fans, prepare to have your heart melted: Nick Frost and Simon Pegg have reunited.

Nick Frost shared an adorable photo of the two actors cuddling on his Instagram page and captioned it: "We only had 40 minutes together but we cuddled for 30 of them. Gosh it was nice."

The pair haven't worked together since 2013's The World's End, the third and final installation of their Cornetto trilogy which began with 2004's Shaun of the Dead and also included 2007 action comedy Hot Fuzz.

Last year, the duo collaborated on Amazon series Truth Seekers, about a group of British paranormal investigators, which marked the first time Pegg and Frost had been together on the small screen in over 20 years.

Hot Fuzz is part of Edgar Wright's Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy ( Image: COPYRIGHT UNKNOWN)

The duo rose to fame through British sitcom Spaced, which was written by Simon Pegg and starred Nick Frost and ran on 1999 to 2001.

The duo were last seen on screen together in an amusing video posted on their shared YouTube account in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Entitled 'The Plan,' the video was a light-hearted pretend "public service announcement," jokingly claiming to lay out a plan for how to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

It plays on how the characters dealt with the zombie apocalypse in the duo's cult classic, Shaun of the Dead, and in it Simon says: "Remember what happened last time..."

"If you can, stay at home, have a cup of tea, and wait for all of this to blow over," he continues.

"Above all, don't be a t**t about things, we're all in this together. Don't be selfish, look after each other, give someone a call if you think they might be lonely."

Simon then asks how Nick is feeling and he responds: "I'm running out of toilet paper, have you got any?"

Nick and Simon appeared together for a coronavirus video ( Image: Stolen Picture/Youtube)

Last year Simon Pegg also hinted at the possibility of a Hot Fuzz sequel.

”I think it's the one film out of those three movies that lends itself to a sequel, in that, those kind of buddy-cop action movies were often sequelised," he told Movieweb.com.

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost in 2013 ( Image: Getty)

He added: ”We already joked about having a 'Crocodile Dundee' reversal of it being Danny in the city... The hypothetical sequel would be Danny and Angel in the big city together."

In the original movie Simon played a policeman called Nicholas Angel who is promoted and transferred from London to a small town called Sanford.

Nick played eager younger policeman Danny Butterman who worked in the village, and the duo attempted to uncover the truth behind a series of killings.