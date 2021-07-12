Motorcyclist dead after crash with Valley Metro bus in Phoenix

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) A man died after a crash between a motorcycle and a Valley Metro bus Sunday night, ABC 15 reported.

The Phoenix Police Department said the crash happened near Cherly Drive and North Metro Parkway West around 8:20 p.m.

The motorcyclist crashed into the bus in the intersection, officials said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No passengers were on the bus when the crash happened, police said. The bus driver wasn't injured in the crash.

Police said the motorcyclist's identity was not immediately available and investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.