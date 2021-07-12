Cancel
Boy's letter to Marcus Rashford telling him not to feel sad breaks hearts

The young boy said that Marcus Rashford would 'always be a hero' (Image: The FA via Getty Images)

A young boy has written an adorable note to Marcus Rashford after the crushing Euros defeat - telling him not to feel sad.

Samantha Rosier said that her son had written to the football legend after learning of England's last-minute loss in the final on Sunday, and she shared a picture of the letter online.

In the letter, the nine-year-old boy said how he had been inspired by Rashford in the past, and has now learned a lesson about bravery from the Manchester United player.

He said that he hopes he won't be too sad following the defeat, adding that Rashford will 'always be a hero' in his eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFkHz_0auXw7yQ00
Samantha's son wrote a heart-warming letter to Marcus Rashford (Image: SamanthaRosier1/Twitter)

The letter, written in impressively neat handwriting, reads: "Dear Marcus Rashford, I hope you won't be sad for too long because you are such a good person.

"Last year you inspired me to help people less fortunate, then last night you inspired me again, to always be brave.

"I'm proud of you, you will always be a hero."

Sharing it on Twitter, Samantha said: "His face when he heard the news that people were racially abusing Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka. He cried as much as he did at full-time last night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zon6k_0auXw7yQ00
Dexter Rosier, 9, wrote to Marcus Rashford after the England star missed a penalty in the Euro 2020 final shoot-out (Image: MEN MEDIA)

"How is it a nine year old can understand being racist isn’t ok, but ‘adults’ don’t."

After Samantha shared the letter online, other Twitter users flocked to the post to share their support for the team.

Gary Scott wrote: "This is how the rest of the civilized country feels.

"You lads made 99.99 per cent of this country proud and never let the ignorant ones get in the way when young people like this are the ones you really do inspire."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZsiNS_0auXw7yQ00
Some of the players received racial abuse after their crushing defeat on Sunday (Image: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

And Robert Wills added: "Wow! Adults have a lot to learn from kids. Your son is one of such kids. You should be proud of him, he’s already a legend!"

While a third user, named Louisa, wrote: "What a lovely thought, I am truly ashamed of the way some of the English fans have behaved. The racial abuse is absolutely disgusting.

"I was sickened by some of the comments I saw, I just hope they know that the mass majority of us are right behind them and proud of them."

