Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to feature 200MP Olympus camera, S Pen support

gsmarena.com
 18 days ago

In stark contrast with a recent report claiming that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will "settle" for a more refined version of the current 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor, the new one says that the phone will indeed feature a 200MP main camera. IT also points at a January 2022 release. The...

#Samsung Galaxy#Olympus Pen#Camera#Isocell#Korean#Japanese
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy phones will be first to get this new camera upgrade

Samsung is about to enjoy the benefits of upgraded camera hardware, one that should help protect your camera without a loss in overall quality. The makers of the super-strong Gorilla Glass have announced two new kinds of glass with DX and DX+ technology: glass designed for covering camera lenses, and boosting the overall quality of your snaps. And future Samsung phones will be the first to use the glass.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Samsung Galaxy S22: What we want to see

It’s no secret that Samsung saw tepid sales of the Galaxy S20 series. Thankfully, the company got its groove back with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, which has been both a critical and commercial hit. With half of 2021 done, it’s time to start looking forward and speculating on what we might see with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Here’s how Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will incorporate S Pen

There have been rumours Samsung’s next Galaxy Fold 3 phone will integrate the S Pen stylus, but until now there’s been mystery about how it’ll be handled. After all, it’s not like there’s a handy slot within the current version of the foldable device is there? Now a new render of a purported official case for the forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 release may provide the answers.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not be an ‘Ultra’ phone, but that’s the right move

Ever since Samsung introduced the idea of a foldable phone, opinions from consumers and media have been divided on the product category. Some believe foldables are the future, while others think it’s an overpriced gimmick. I’ve been firmly in the former camp since day one. In fact, I’m so hardcore about foldables I paid $800 above retail price to import the original Galaxy Fold during its first week of launch when the device was only available in South Korea. I paid a similar markup for the first Huawei Mate X when that phone was in short supply.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to feature 16GB of storage

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will be launching at the Samsung Unpacked press event next month, now it looks like we have some more details on the device. The updated Galaxy Watch will come with double the storage of the current model, so it will come with up to 16GB of included storage. The current Galaxy Watch 3 comes with 8GB of included storage.
Cell Phonespulse2.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Pros And Cons

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was announced in August of 2020 alongside the base model Note 20 to replace the Note 10 series. As the flagship of the Note lineup, the Note 20 Ultra comes with countless high-end features and upgrades that help making it stand out. Among those features include an improved camera, slightly different design, and 5G compatibility. Here are some of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra pros and cons to help you decide whether to buy one.
TechnologyCNET

Best Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra cases 2021

The Galaxy S21 comes in three sizes and the case you pick may be partially determined by the S21 model you have. The flagship S21 Ultra, which has a 6.8-inch screen, is the heaviest of the bunch and isn't a phone you necessarily want to hold in your hand all the time, which is why I like using a case with an integrated kickstand, so I can prop it up. The same might be said for the smaller S21 Plus (6.7-inch screen) and the standard S21 (6.2 inches), neither of which are compact. But everybody has their own opinions about phone cases and everyone has different needs, which is why my picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S21 series cases come in a variety of styles, from slimmer models to more rugged cases to folio wallet cases.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Samsung patent hints at Galaxy Z Flip with Asus-style flippy camera

A new Samsung patent has revealed a Galaxy Z Flip-style device with a rotating camera. This would allow users to take photos from several angles. You would still presumably need a dedicated selfie camera for the foldable screen though. Under-display selfie cameras have become a holy grail of sorts for...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy M51 adds support for Galaxy Buds Pro 360 Audio

Samsung announced the Galaxy Buds Pro alongside the Galaxy S21 series. The 360 Audio feature powered by Dolby Head Tracking technology is one of the main highlights of this product. However, this feature is not supported on all devices. The company has been rolling out compatibility to some of its older handsets. The latest smartphone to add support for this feature is Galaxy M51.
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s under-display camera may be super-low resolution

We have already heard some pretty bad news about the under-display camera in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, with reports that the camera will be very obvious, with reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe saying the camera will be “easy to see, more obvious than hole” while Max Weinbach agrees, saying “Don’t be excited about Fold3 under-display camera.”
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 get major updates improving camera quality

Samsung has just released a software update to the Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, which is not only including the July security patch but also introduces tons of improvements to the camera and gallery apps on both phones. In particular, the new gallery app will now automatically offer optimizations...
Electronicsbostonnews.net

Virtual Camera Market is Booming Worldwide with Gopro, Facebook, Samsung, Sony, Olympus

The Latest Released Virtual Camera market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Virtual Camera market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Virtual Camera market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Gopro, Nokia, Facebook, Samsung, LG, Sony, Olympus, Ricoh, Jaunt, 360Fly, NextVR, Kodak, Nikon, Sphericam, Upano, OKAA, DETU, Insta360, 360Heros, ALLie, JoyPlus, Ricoh & Ritz Camera.

