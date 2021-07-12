Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

WhatsApp multi-device compatibility reportedly coming to desktop app soon

By Aisha Malik
mobilesyrup.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatsApp has been working on multi-device compatibility for a while and WABetaInfo has now detailed what it could look like on the desktop app. With this new compatibility, WhatsApp users will be able to link up to four devices and one smartphone. Multi-device compatibility will allow you to use WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp desktop and the online portal without an active internet connection on your mobile phone.

mobilesyrup.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whatsapp Web#Smartphone#Compatibility#Multi#Whatsapp Web
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Technologybleepingcomputer.com

Google to block logins on old Android devices starting September

Google is emailing Android users to let them know that, starting late September, they will no longer be able to log in to their Google accounts on devices running Android 2.3.7 (Gingerbread) and lower. "As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow...
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How to Delete Multiple Gmail Emails at Once On Android

Let’s admit, Gmail is right now the most used email service out there. Compared to other email services, Gmail offers you better features and more control. As a result, Gmail is widely used by individuals and businesses to send/receive important emails. What’s more important is that Google also has Gmail...
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

How to block spam calls on iOS and Android phones

It’s not just you: spam calls are more prevalent than ever, and more difficult to stop, too. Technological advances have made it near-impossible to escape robocalls. One center can make millions of calls a day — and they are generally profitable for scammers, so they’re not going away any time soon, either. People reported falling for scam calls between June 2020 and June 2021. The FTC says it takes spam calls seriously, but its resources for actually stopping them are…slim. “Just block ‘em and report ‘em” only goes so far without any actual recommendations. Like the common cold, fighting spam calls isn’t easy — but we can minimize their effects on our daily lives. We have some recommendations on how to best do so without losing your mind... Often the least expensive and pain-free spam-blocking methods are provided right through your provider. These apps are usually included in your plan at no charge, with premium services available for an upcharge. You can also report numbers that slip through, along with notes, or send all unknown callers straight to voicemail. It allows filtering by risk level; you can send potential spam calls to voicemail or terminate them altogether. If free offerings aren’t cutting it, there are plenty of other apps created to avoid robocalls. Hiya Hiya also has a remarkable reputation for blocking spam calls and focuses on reporting them so other users can avoid the same numbers in the future. It’s $3.99 per month as well, though you can also buy a yearly plan at a significant discount of $24.99. Download it on iOS or Android.
Cell Phonestheclevelandamerican.com

WhatsApp will suspend users’ accounts of modified versions of the app

At first, the module will be temporary, but if the user does not download the official version of the instant messaging service later, the suspension will become permanent. WhatsApp has warned its users with a statement Published On its website, it will suspend accounts of users of modified versions of the instant messaging service.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

HalloApp: how the free app that is emerging as WhatsApp’s competition works

HalloApp It has bet too much on its platform, because despite the fact that WhatsApp does not have some important tools that Telegram does have, the latter cannot exceed it in users. In principle, HalloApp is shown as “A simple, safe and private place where you can connect and share what matters in your life with the people who matter to you.”, the company specified.
Cell PhonesT3.com

WhatsApp update will fix the problem of only being able to text on one device

WhatsApp is considering a massive change to the way it works that will benefit many users who would like to use a variety of their own devices to connect to the service and chat with friends. Simply put, the company is seeking to remove the reliance on a single device (your phone) and let you chat on an iPad, computer or second phone.
Cell Phonesleedaily.com

WhatsApp Latest Update: Multi-Device Connect and More

Quite, ultimately, here it is. WhatsApp has unexpectedly announced the availability of its hottest update in five years. This is the moment we’ve just been hoping for—a true deal-breaker for the messaging titan’s 2 billion users worldwide. But wait! We aren’t talking about just one update here. I mean, there’s...
Cell Phonesonmsft.com

WhatsApp begins rolling out multi-device support to beta testers

Popular messaging service, WhatsApp, has long been available on a wide range of devices, from phones, to desktop, and the web. But the primary device for WhatsApp has always been the phone, and using the service on any other type of device, be it desktop or web, ha srequired a constant internet connection to the phone, in order for it to function.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

WhatsApp Multi-device now entering public beta

If you use multiple devices, it's useful if your apps can connect across devices. That's what WhatsApp has been working on in the last few months. An update last month suggested that the Multi-device feature is coming soon, and we have an update on that. As announced by Facebook, Multi-device...
Worldtechweez.com

WhatsApp Multi-Device Feature Starts Rolling Out To Users in Kenya

WhatsApp has started testing support for multi-device connection that lets users access the popular chat app on more devices without the need to have an active connection on one device. Before this new feature, you could only use WhatsApp on another device that needed an active phone that was already...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Samsung promises to fix a Dual Messenger WhatsApp file-sharing issue soon

Samsung Galaxy owners have a nice feature called Dual Messenger that allows for two accounts to be set up with the most popular messaging apps, and one of them is WhatsApp. However, file sharing with WhatsApp when this Galaxy feature was used seems to be a bit problematic, and now Samsung is offering a fix, reports SamMobile.
Video GamesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Warframe coming to Android & iOS with cross-platform compatibility

Co-op action game Warframe is one of the best free-to-play titles out there, and The New War is their next big expansion for this year, coming sometime later. Even better, the game is getting cross-play and cross-save capability and landing on mobiles too. Both for the Android and iOS platforms which is great news, especially for players who have invested hundreds of hours playing this MMO. At the annual TennoCon 2021, the developer Digital Extremes made this exciting announcement with no official timeline of release, per se.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Restore Apps and Games to Your Android Device

Moving to a new Android device can feel stressful. Your old device is full of apps and games that you’ll want to bring over. We’ll show you how to restore anything that gets missed in the process using the running list of previously installed apps in the Google Play Store.
makeuseof.com

Start Creating Desktop Apps in Python With the Tkinter GUI Library

Tkinter is a Graphical User Interface (GUI) toolkit you should try out if you want to explore the power of Python in creating desktop apps. Here, we take a look at the basics of the Tkinter GUI module. Tkinter Setup. Typically, you don't need to install tkinter separately if you've...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Easily transfer WhatsApp data between phones with these apps by Wondershare

There’s nothing more frustrating than switching to a new phone just to find that your WhatsApp data didn’t carry over from your previous device. Luckily, Wondershare makes not one but two simple tools to help you move your WhatsApp information from one device to another. MobileTrans for desktop and Wutsapper for Android and iOS can make this process as simple as a few clicks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy