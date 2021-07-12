Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to feature 200MP Olympus camera, S Pen support

gsmarena.com
 18 days ago

You can create a 16-in-1 200MP sensor where it takes either a 50MP photo or a 12.5MP photo, ye... Well, maybe it will produce 12.5 MP photos, or it could be a nonacell option. 22 MP images would not eat so much space. Rating0 |. N36021421. Xpf. Really? I am...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy#Olympus#Camera#Ultra#Pen#M4842535
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy phones will be first to get this new camera upgrade

Samsung is about to enjoy the benefits of upgraded camera hardware, one that should help protect your camera without a loss in overall quality. The makers of the super-strong Gorilla Glass have announced two new kinds of glass with DX and DX+ technology: glass designed for covering camera lenses, and boosting the overall quality of your snaps. And future Samsung phones will be the first to use the glass.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra long-term review

The S21 Ultra is Samsung's second shot at an S-series Ultra flagship, and here's something interesting we figured out about the company. More often than not, it seems to have a stronger second act than its first. Think back to the first Galaxy S. It was an okay phone. The S2, though? Great phone, huge hit. The first Galaxy Fold? It had its issues. The Fold2? Much better, much easier to recommend (if you have the money).
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 get major updates improving camera quality

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are getting a big OTA update with July 2021 security patch from Google. Both OTA updates are rolling out gradually and might take a while before it reaches your market. The changelog includes the option to remaster photos automatically. The new feature looks for...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy buyer's guide: The best Samsung phones at every price in 2021

This story was originally published . Added new information for several devices from Android Police's own reviews. As much as Google would like to lead in the space, the Android hardware conversation is all but defined by Samsung. The Korean manufacturer is the go-to for tons of shoppers, so much so that "Android" and "Galaxy" are synonymous to many. It also offers roughly six million different models, with prices from just over a hundred bucks to well into four-digit territory. So if you're looking to buy, how do you choose? Here, we break down your options — from super-premium to the bare necessities.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to feature 16GB of storage

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will be launching at the Samsung Unpacked press event next month, now it looks like we have some more details on the device. The updated Galaxy Watch will come with double the storage of the current model, so it will come with up to 16GB of included storage. The current Galaxy Watch 3 comes with 8GB of included storage.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Fake Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Real Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra is arguably the best smartphone in the world right now — in fact, we have it topping our Best Android and Best smartphone camera lists. But due to its relatively high four-digit price tag, the phone is out of reach for many consumers. That has opened up the door for dishonest manufacturers to make fakes.
Electronicsatlantanews.net

Virtual Camera Market is Booming Worldwide with Gopro, Facebook, Samsung, Sony, Olympus

The Latest Released Virtual Camera market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Virtual Camera market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Virtual Camera market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Gopro, Nokia, Facebook, Samsung, LG, Sony, Olympus, Ricoh, Jaunt, 360Fly, NextVR, Kodak, Nikon, Sphericam, Upano, OKAA, DETU, Insta360, 360Heros, ALLie, JoyPlus, Ricoh & Ritz Camera.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not be an ‘Ultra’ phone, but that’s the right move

Ever since Samsung introduced the idea of a foldable phone, opinions from consumers and media have been divided on the product category. Some believe foldables are the future, while others think it’s an overpriced gimmick. I’ve been firmly in the former camp since day one. In fact, I’m so hardcore about foldables I paid $800 above retail price to import the original Galaxy Fold during its first week of launch when the device was only available in South Korea. I paid a similar markup for the first Huawei Mate X when that phone was in short supply.
Cell Phonespulse2.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Pros And Cons

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was announced in August of 2020 alongside the base model Note 20 to replace the Note 10 series. As the flagship of the Note lineup, the Note 20 Ultra comes with countless high-end features and upgrades that help making it stand out. Among those features include an improved camera, slightly different design, and 5G compatibility. Here are some of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra pros and cons to help you decide whether to buy one.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Samsung Galaxy S22

Although the Galaxy Note series was shelved in 2021, Samsung hasn’t given up on its main flagship series, and as a result, a new Galaxy S22 smartphone trio is expected to be unveiled in early 2022. The company’s been keeping quiet about the upcoming models, but the rumor mill rarely rests, and the Galaxy S22 lineup has already been in the headlines for various reasons.
Cell PhonesCNET

Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S21: The newest rumors about Samsung's next flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S21 came out less than a year ago and, although its successor isn't due until 2022, speculation is ramping up for the Galaxy S22. The latest rumor about Samsung's new flagship says that the Galaxy S22 could have faster charging time than the Galaxy S21. Leaker FrontTron on Twitter said that 65W charging support is in the testing phase for Rainbow RGB, a rumored codename for the S22 series. New foldable phones are also on their way soon; you can check out more about Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked Event on Aug. 11 here.
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 case renders showcase a dedicated S Pen slot

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next-gen foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 — early next month. Ahead of the launch, we’ve seen several leaks and rumors about the devices that have revealed their design, specifications, and more. We’ve also seen a couple of leaks and an FCC filing, which suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature S Pen support. Now, leaked renders of an official case for the device confirm that it will indeed offer S Pen support.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Galaxy S Pen vs. S Pen Pro: What to expect

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks like it's going to have some company when it arrives next month. According to regulatory filings made in advance of the new foldable phone's launch, the Galaxy S Pen Pro will also accompany the latest Z Fold. While the Z Fold 3 won't make...

Comments / 0

Community Policy