Everlasting Guilt Early Access — Is it worth it?
Boss rush games are something else. When combined with the concepts behind the recent Doom games, the result sounds quite intriguing. Such is the driving force behind the game Everlasting Guilt, which entered Early Access today. The game will likely be in development for another one to two years, and currently has six bosses included, as well as two levels to fight enemies in. The game has some pretty big shoes to fill due to its influences, and only time will tell how it ends up coming together. So, the question stands: is Everlasting Guilt worth it in Early Access?www.pcinvasion.com
Comments / 0