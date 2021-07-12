Cancel
Video Games

FF14 Endwalker lets you benchmark your graphics card before you buy

PCGamesN
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal Fantasy XIV’s fourth expansion arrives in November, and Square Enix has confirmed that other than eating up another 20GB of storage space, the system requirements will remain identical to the original. However, if the Endwalker expansion is the thing that’s dragging you into the game for the first time, there’s now a handy benchmark tool that lets you see how your gaming PC fares before you open up your wallet.

