Joey Polewarczyk Jr. Scores Granite State Pro Stock Win At Hudson

Former Seekonk Speedway Pro Stock champion Tom Scully Jr. is no stranger to the Pro All Star Series victory lane at Seekonk! Back in 2009, Scully drove his family-owned ride into Victory Lane in the 150-lap contest. Under a decade later, Scully won the $10,000 winning prize in the inaugural US Pro Stock championship race at Seekonk. He knows how to get the job done in big money races and weekly action — and coming up on Wednesday, July 28, he looks to hoist the check in the big Bay State Classic with the Pro All Star Series! Can Scully add yet another impressive feat to his Seekonk resume? Join us for the 6:30PM start time to find out who wins the $10,000 check!