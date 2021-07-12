Cancel
Joey Polewarczyk Jr. Scores Granite State Pro Stock Win At Hudson

By Staff Report
racedayct.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Press Release from Granite State Pro Stock Series) Joey Polewarczyk Jr. wasn’t going to be denied on Sunday evening, July 11, at Hudson Speedway. The veteran Pro Stock competitor dominated the 100-lap Granite State Pro Stock Series return to the high-banks, driving the No. 97 into Victory Lane for the second time this season. With the win — Polewarczyk became the first driver to win two races in the first five events — and did it in impressive fashion — passing young rising star Casey Call for the lead early and never looking back.

