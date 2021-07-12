Cancel
etco Homes Launches BeeHome Urban Beekeeping Partnership, Housing Thousands of Bees at Rooftop Apiaries

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeeHome Partnership with Alvéole and Amanda Haas Launches with July 22 Rooftop Workshop at The Addison. etco Homes, a privately-owned, Los Angeles-based homebuilding company, today announced its new sustainable beekeeping program, BeeHome. Launched in partnership with urban beekeeping company Alvéole, and urban gardener Amanda Haas, BeeHome will house thousands of bees on the rooftop terraces of designer model homes at The Addison and The Ainsley, two of a trio of communities in etco Homes’ The Melrose Collection. To celebrate the installation of the new hives, etco Homes will host a rooftop BeeHome interactive workshop at The Addison on July 22, open to the public.

