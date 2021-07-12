Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Board of Education defines rules for critical race theory law

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DO1P_0auXtgYH00

The Oklahoma State Board of Education voted Monday to approved emergency rules around House Bill 1775, which bans schools from teaching certain topics concerning race and gender.

HB 1775, which went into effect July 1, bans the teachings of critical race theory and also prevents sexual diversity training at colleges and universities. Many groups, including the Tulsa Race Massacre Commission, have spoken out against the bill, asking Governor Stitt to veto it.

Read the full language of the bill here.

Despite the controversy, the board said there needed to be some type of guidance before school started in the fall. The emergency rules are just temporary so teachers have guidelines and don’t teach their own interpretation.

Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister was one of five to vote in favor of the emergency rules. Only one board member, Carlisha Bradley, voted against the rules.

Those rules will now have to be approved by the legislature.

Read the emergency rules here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
36K+
Followers
62K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Legislature#Race#State Of Oklahoma#House#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Dallas judge says masks required in courthouses

DALLAS — An administrative court judge has ordered that anyone entering a Dallas County courthouse must be wearing a mask to be admitted. The order Friday by Administrative District Judge Maricela Moore requires masks to be worn in the common areas of the George Allen Courthouse, which houses the county’s civil courts; the Frank Crowley Courthouse, which houses its criminal courts; and the Henry Wade Building, which houses its juvenile courts. Those refusing could be barred from entering the buildings.
HealthPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

South Dakota's Noem doesn't plan to ratchet up vaccine push

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she has no plans to ratchet up her messaging to urge people to get a COVID-19 vaccine, even as Republican leaders across the country try to persuade vaccine skeptics to roll up their sleeves and take the shots in response to a new, more contagious variant that has sent caseloads soaring in some areas.
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

To get shots in arms, governments turn to money in pockets

Millions of people in the U.S. who haven't gotten the COVID-19 vaccine could soon have a new reason to roll up their sleeves: money in their pockets. President Joe Biden is calling on states and local governments to join those that are already handing out dollars for shots. New York, the nation's biggest city, started doling out $100 awards on Friday.
Georgia StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Georgia GOP starts push for takeover of local election board

ATLANTA — (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Georgia have started a process that could lead to a takeover of elections in the state’s most populous county. Many in the GOP continue to claim wrongdoing in reliably Democratic Fulton County had stolen the 2020 election from Donald Trump, even though an independent monitor found no evidence of fraud or impropriety.

Comments / 0

Community Policy