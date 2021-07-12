Oklahoma State Board of Education defines rules for critical race theory law

The Oklahoma State Board of Education voted Monday to approved emergency rules around House Bill 1775, which bans schools from teaching certain topics concerning race and gender.

HB 1775, which went into effect July 1, bans the teachings of critical race theory and also prevents sexual diversity training at colleges and universities. Many groups, including the Tulsa Race Massacre Commission, have spoken out against the bill, asking Governor Stitt to veto it.

Read the full language of the bill here.

Despite the controversy, the board said there needed to be some type of guidance before school started in the fall. The emergency rules are just temporary so teachers have guidelines and don’t teach their own interpretation.

Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister was one of five to vote in favor of the emergency rules. Only one board member, Carlisha Bradley, voted against the rules.

Those rules will now have to be approved by the legislature.

Read the emergency rules here.

