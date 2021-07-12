Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Seth Jones You're the GM. Make an Offer; Keith dealt to EDM; Mon's Buzz

hockeybuzz.com
 18 days ago

Breaking: Duncan Keith is an OILER. The Hawks will be getting Seth Jones brother, Caleb in the trade...fueling speculation that Chicago want to entice Seth to the Windy City.... ton of speculation at this hour that there are at least two teams who want to figure out the Seth Jones...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Keith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Gm#Hawks#Avalanche#Hockeybuzz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
EDM
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones in blockbuster NHL Draft trade

The Columbus Blue Jackets traded defenseman Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks on NHL Draft night. Now he’s grabbing a big extension. NHL Draft night produced fireworks on the trade block as the Blue Jackets dealt Seth Jones to the Blackhawks. Chicago is getting Jones, the No. 32 overall pick...
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Podcast: Blackhawks Acquire Seth Jones, Draft Kirby Dach's Brother Colton

Podcast: Thoughts on Blackhawks' trade for Seth Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis react to the Seth Jones acquisition and the price Chicago paid to get him. Did the Blackhawks give up on Adam Boqvist too soon? Plus, the guys weigh in on the Blackhawks' 2021 draft class, which includes first-round pick Nolan Allan and second-round selection Colton Dach, who's Kirby's younger brother.
NHLYardbarker

Blackhawks Trade for D Seth Jones, Ink Him to Massive Extension

The Chicago Blackhawks have landed their primary target for a defenseman just prior to the NHL Entry Draft on Friday night. They’re also paying handsomely to keep him a part of the fold over the next eight or nine seasons. The deal is reportedly for picks and a player — early reports are the two teams are swapping first round picks with Columbus and giving up Adam Boqvist as part of the deal. Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports that the trade call hasn’t happened yet, but the deal is done and details will start rolling in.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Blackhawks acquire star defenceman Seth Jones from Blue Jackets

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired star defenceman Seth Jones from the Columbus Blue Jackets, per Sportsnet's Chris Johnston. Chicago has immediately invested in the blueliner, too, agreeing to an eight-year contract extension that Jones can sign on July 28, Johnston noted. Though the entire trade package Columbus will receive is...
NHLchatsports.com

Blackhawks: Seth Jones to Chicago might come at too high a cost

Seth Jones #3, Chicago Blackhawks Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports. The Chicago Blackhawks are going to need some help on their blue line, but trading for Seth Jones might come at too high a cost. One benefit of having a lot of prospects and assets like draft picks is...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING The Blue Jackets Trade Seth Jones!

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Stan Bowman have pulled off a monster deal. According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, the Blackhawks have landed the top offseason trade target. Seth Jones is now a Blackhawk. This is immediate breaking news and return is not yet known. Jones had told the...
NHLCBS Sports

Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Headed to Windy City

Jones was traded from the Blue Jackets to the Blackhawks on Friday, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. The exact return is pending but is expected to include defenseman Adam Boqvist and multiple draft picks. Jones is expected to sign a new massive contract extension, rumored to be eight years and $76 million, when first eligible this coming Wednesday. Jones was fully expected to be traded after informing Columbus management he would not be re-signing with the club when his contract was due to expire next summer, but it's the massive extension that is the big story here. Jones' younger brother Caleb was dealt from Edmonton to Chicago in the Duncan Keith trade earlier this month and it seems quite likely that played some role in Seth's decision to sign a new long-term deal. On the ice, Jones is coming off one of his worst seasons to date. In 56 games with the Jackets in 2020-21, Jones posted five goals, 28 points, and a minus-18 rating, but he logs a ton of minutes and is still just 26 years old. This is a calculated risk for a Chicago club that badly needed an influx of talent on its blue line.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks actually make the big trade for Seth Jones

The Chicago Blackhawks have been connected to Seth Jones for a few weeks now. He told the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier in the offseason that he would not be resigning with them so that began all of the speculations. When the Hawks entered the conversation, things started to get interesting. They aren’t close to contention but adding someone like him would help them along. Well, now he is coming to Chicago via a Draft Day trade.
NHLchatsports.com

The Seth Jones deal is worse than expected

The Blackhawks just traded two first round picks, a second-rounder (promptly used on Carolina’s Jake Bean) and Adam Boqvist to the Blue Jackets for Seth Jones, the 32nd overall pick in 2021 and a sixth. So ... that happened. If you want to look on the bright side (hey, we’re...
NHLbleachernation.com

The Blackhawks Are Still “Grinding Away” on a Trade for Seth Jones

Hello, just stopping by to check in on everyone’s sanity. The NHL Entry Draft is still about two and a half hours away and the Chicago Blackhawks currently still hold the 12th overall selection in the draft. In the meantime, of course, we’re still waiting on any news on a potential deal between the Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets to send defenseman Seth Jones to Chicago – ideally (and so far reportedly) without Alec DeBrincat or Kirby Dach. Indeed, if a deal is going to get done, it’ll likely include the first pick in tonight’s draft, which means it’d have to come together before tonight.
NHLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Twitter and NHL reacts to Seth Jones trade

The Chicago Blackhawks made a big splash the night of the NHL Draft by completing a trade for Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones. Not only that, but they reportedly signed Jones to a massive contract extension making him one of the highest paid players in the league and will be the third-highest paid defenseman in the league the season after next.
NHLtheScore

Report: Blackhawks land Seth Jones, will extend on 8-year, $76M deal

The Columbus Blue Jackets are trading defenseman Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks, sources told ESPN's Emily Kaplan. The Blackhawks intend to sign the star rearguard to an eight-year extension carrying a $9.5-million annual cap hit, according to TSN's Darren Dreger. Columbus is receiving defenseman Adam Boqvist, the 12th overall...
NHLthe-rink.com

TRADE ANALYSIS: Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones, gamble on the ‘proven’ vs. ‘possible’

For the last few hours, I have been digesting the trade for Seth Jones, what was given up, the contract extension and oh boy, where do the Chicago Blackhawks go from here?. On Friday, in their first blockbuster trade in some time, the Blackhawks acquired Jones, a 2021 first-round pick (32nd overall) and a 2022 sixth-round pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenseman Adam Boqvist, Chicago’s 2021 first-round pick (12th overall), a 2021 second-round pick (44th overall) and Chicago’s 2022 first-round pick. Chicago then signed Jones in principle to an eight-year contract extension with an annual cap hit of $9.5 million.
NHLbleachernation.com

REPORT: The Blackhawks Have Traded for (And Extended) Seth Jones

The writing on the wall continued to get bigger and brighter as the weeks progressed, but today it’s finally happened: the Chicago Blackhawks have acquired defenseman Seth Jones, the No. 32 overall pick in the draft, and the Blue Jackets’ sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Columbus. Heading the other way to Columbus is Adam Boqvist, the 12th overall pick, 44th overall pick, and Chicago’s 2022 first-round pick. The Blue Jackets are also flipping the 44th overall pick to Carolina in exchange for Jake Bean.
NHLPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

New Blackhawks centerpiece Seth Jones willing to earn Chicago’s favor patiently

The early-afternoon sun baked defenseman Seth Jones as he sat atop a tour boat Saturday, cruising east on the Chicago River. His casual black T-shirt and athletic shorts belied the fact he had agreed less than 24 hours earlier to an eight-year, $76 million contract, one that presumably will make him a staple of the Blackhawks for almost a decade to come. Passersby on other boats waved because of drunkenness, not because they appeared to recognized Chicago’s newest big-name athlete.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Blackhawks pushing for Seth Jones, Ryan Suter nearing decision

Quickie blog on some things to keep an eye on within 24 hours of the NHL Draft:. • According to several sources, Chicago and Columbus are taking another run at a Seth Jones trade. During the first attempt, the Blue Jackets discussed Kirby Dach or Alex DeBrincat as the centrepiece, but it wasn’t something the Blackhawks wished to do.
NHLchatsports.com

Blackhawks: The Seth Jones Contract Extension Is Now Official

Seth Jones #3, Columbus Blue Jackets (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) The Chicago Blackhawks made the Seth Jones contract extension official yesterday when Jones signed his eight-year 9.5 million dollar contract on day one of free agency. The Chicago Blackhawks might have paid a high price, but Seth Jones is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy