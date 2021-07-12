Cancel
Tifton, GA

Run for Love registration open

By Becky Taylor
Tifton Gazette
 18 days ago
Batman offers Andy Marzen a high five as Marzen nears the finish line of the 5K at Saturday’s Run for Love. Becky Taylor

TIFTON — After a chilly 2020, Run for Love is bringing the heat again.

The annual fundraiser for the Tift County cross country teams returns not only to the summer, but to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, where it will be held Aug. 14.

COVID-19 meant Run for Love was on Halloween in 2020, and moved to Northeast Middle. One bit of that has been carried over to this year: a morning event. The 5K will be at 8 a.m., with a one-mile fun run at 9 a.m. The start line is at the Red Hill Athletic Center.

Registration can be completed online at active.com. Cost is $20 for the 5K and $15 for the one-mile run. Runners can register for both races for $30. Also available this year is a family registration, which covers from 2-4 participants.

Those who want to contribute the cross country program, but hesitant to battle heat and gnats, sponsorships are available for Run for Love T-shirts. Sponsorships are $100 for a small logo on the shirt, $200 for a medium-sized logo and $400 and up for a large logo.

For more information, email tiftcountycrosscountry@gmail.com.

