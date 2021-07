As you play through Monster Hunter Stories 2, you’ll sometimes encounter special sub-quests on the quest board. Each town has a quest board, and more sub-quests will appear the further you get in the story — and sometimes you’ll encounter special quests that task you with fighting unique monsters. These monsters have special names, and they’re powerful versions of already existing monsters. They have their own attack patterns and weaknesses, so if you’re looking for help taking these guys down and collecting the rewards, we’ve got all the info you need for each one in the full guide below.