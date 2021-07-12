High Speed Motorcycle Chase Lands Man in Jail
Jason Earl Edwards, 34 of Rome, was arrested this week after leading police on a high speed motorcycle chase before crashing and being arrested. Deputies stated that they attempted a traffic stop for a headlight violation when Edwards began to speed away at a high rate of speed. They added that during a chase Edwards failed to maintain his lane and ran a stop sign before having a wreck with another vehicle at the intersection of the Loop and GA 293.sky21.com
Comments / 0