FEMA teams working to finish initial assessments of flood-damaged areas
Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Michigan State Police Emergency Management/Homeland Security Department joined Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-13th District) and members of the City’s Emergency Management, Fire and Police Departments on a July 8 walk-through of several neighborhoods to assess and document the damage from last month’s flooding.www.pressandguide.com
