Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Former Louisiana Governor, Edwin Edwards Dead At 93

By Gina Cook
Posted by 
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Louisiana Governor, Edwin Edwards, has sadly died this morning just before 7am. He was 93. Leo Honeycutt, the former governor's biographer confirmed his passing and said the cause of death was due to respiratory issues that had plagued him for the past few years. A month shy of his 94th birthday, Edwards was surrounded by family and friends at his at his home in Gonzales, La when he passed away. July 5, Edwards complained of chest pains and breathing complications and was brought by ambulance to Lady of the Lake St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. According to reports, CAT scan and x-ray results of both lungs came back clear. However, shortly after that visit the former governor placed himself in hospice care.

107jamz.com

Comments / 0

107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gonzales, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Gonzales, LA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edwin Edwards
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Trina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Race#Louisiana Governor#Cat#Democrat#Republican#Navy#Louisianans#Americans#Studysoup#Hbcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisiana Statefox13news.com

Woman tries to remove alligator from Louisiana highway

LAKE CHARLES, La. - Some tense moments between a small, territorial alligator and a Louisiana woman were caught on camera. Louisiana resident Kelsey Marcantel uploaded the video on social media of a woman trying to move the gator away from the roadway in Lake Charles on June 13. The video...
Gonzales, LAwgno.com

Trina Edwards says, “His last words were to Eli…”

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Washington Edwards died peacefully Monday morning, July 12, 2021. Edwin was at his home in Gonzales surrounded by family and friends. Louisiana’s only four-term governor expired of respiratory problems that had plagued him in recent years, doctors said. Edwards was less than...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Louisiana Grandma Feeds “Best Friend” [VIDEO]

Is this Louisiana grandma awesome or insane? Maybe a little bit of both. When people ask you what life in Louisiana is like, just show them this video. I understand that life is not like this for 99.99% of us, but it's fun to mess with outsiders. Honestly, you'd be...
HealthPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Edwin Edwards Placed Himself in Hospice Care

Despite a myriad of legal woes, Edwin Edwards, The Cajun Prince, remains as Louisiana's most popular Governor. There are those in the state, myself included, that believe that if Edwin, not John Bel, Edwards was to run for Governor again, he'd at least make the runoff and would have a pretty strong chance of winning.
Louisiana StatePosted by
SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420

Top 10 Poorest Cities in Louisiana

What are the poorest cities in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Earlier this week, we wrote an article on The Top 10 Richest Places in Louisiana, with three locations in Orleans Parish ranking at the top. Four places in SWLA made the Top 50 most wealthiest places in Louisiana.
Gonzales, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Obit: Edwin Washington Edwards

Former Governor Edwin Washington Edwards died peacefully Monday morning at his home in Gonzales with family and friends by his bedside. Edwards was just shy of his 94th birthday in August, he was 93. Funeral arrangements are incomplete for at this time. Edwards served consecutive terms from 1972 to 1980...
Baton Rouge, LAavoyellestoday.com

Gov. Edwards' Remarks from Former Gov. Edwin Edwards' Memorial Service

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards delivered remarks at the memorial services for former Gov. Edwin Edwards. It is with a prayerful spirit and grateful heart that I join you today to celebrate the rich life and legacy of former Gov. Edwin Washington Edwards - a son of Louisiana, the state’s only four-term governor, a man who seemed larger than life. As he once said, he was both a realist and a dreamer who often dreamed of a better world – and worked to make it so. I believe his service to our state and nation are proof of everything he worked so hard to achieve. In his words, – “without fear of contradiction”- he left his mark on every part of Louisiana. Edwin loved his family, and he certainly loved the people of this state. No one could disagree with that. To his credit, there are many ways in which he left Louisiana a better place to work and call home. His humble beginnings in rural Avoyelles Parish, the son of a sharecropper, taught Edwin many lessons that he carried with him throughout life. He once said: from the janitor to the chairman of the board, I try to recognize everyone for their individual worth. Being able to see other people in their shoes, understanding where they come from, I have a capacity to relate to everybody. And that he did.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

Did You Know That a Klansman Almost Became Governor of Louisiana?

"For almost a year Louisiana was the laughingstock of the nation." That was the way that our state's gubernatorial election of 1991 was described by two of our area's most astute political analysts. That was the year that a Ku Klux Klan grand wizard ran for Louisiana's highest office against a former governor who was being investigated for criminal activity.
Natchitoches, LANatchitoches Times

Reflections by Jerry Pierce: Edwin Edwards

Former Gov. Edwin Edwards, who died this week at age 93, had a genuine affinity for Natchitoches. He often called the town a “microcosm of Louisiana” and was always convinced that an appearance here in the 1970s helped propel him to his first of four terms in the statehouse. One...
Baton Rouge, LAFranklin Banner-Tribune

Edwin Edwards laid to rest

Mourners file past the casket of former Gov. Edwin Edwards on Saturday at the Louisiana Capitol in Baton Rouge. Edwards, who dominated a generation of Louisiana politics while serving four terms, was eulogized at a private Sunday service. Edwards died the morning of July 12 after years of respiratory illness.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards sounds the alarm on spiking COVID-19 numbers, says ‘90% of cases are wholly preventable’

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards addressed the gravity of surging COVID-19 cases across the state in a Friday press conference, but he said he does not plan to implement any additional restrictions.    “At the moment, I am not considering reimposing mitigation measures or mandates,” Edwards said. “We will obviously continue to look at […] The post Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards sounds the alarm on spiking COVID-19 numbers, says ‘90% of cases are wholly preventable’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Public HealthPosted by
KATC News

Edwin Edwards to lie in state Saturday, Funeral on Sunday

Former Governor Edwin Edwards will lie in honor in Memorial Hall at the State Capitol Saturday for public viewing. A spokesman for Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder's office tells us that family members and close friends will pay their respects as Edwards will lie in repose at the Old State Capitol on Sunday, July 17.

Comments / 0

Community Policy